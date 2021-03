RoboForex cuts the list of cryptocurrencies available for trading

Dear Clients and Partners,

RoboForex has made a decision to cut the list of Cryptocurrencies and Cryptoindexes available for trading in MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and R Trader.

On March 30th, 2021 , positions in the following instruments will be switched to the "Close Only" mode:

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 R Trader BCHUSD

DSHUSD

EOSUSD

ETHBTC

LTCBTC

LTCUSD

XRPUSD



Crypto.Alt

Crypto.Top BTGBTC

BTGUSD

DASHUSD

EMCUSD

EOSUSD

ETCBTC

ETCUSD

ETHBTC

GNTUSD

IOTAEUR IOTAUSD

LTCBTC

LTCUSD

NEOUSD

NMCBTC

OMGUSD

QTUMUSD

SNTUSD

XRPUSD

On April 23rd, 2021, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM server time, all open positions in the listed-above instruments will be closed at the latest market price, while all pending orders will be canceled.

Please, take into account these changes when planning your trading activity.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team