RoboForex improves trading conditions and opportunities for its clients

Also, RoboForex has expanded the list of trading assets by adding 12 popular digital currencies: Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Cosmos, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Monero, Polkadot, Ripple, Solana, Stellar, TRON.

Our clients can now trade 16 cryptocurrency instruments with the best conditions:

24/7 trading

Leverage up to 1:50

Deposits from $10

New instruments are already available in MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and R StocksTrader. More detailed trading conditions for all types of accounts can be viewed on the "Contract specifications" page.

We continue our systematic work on the company’s products from the perspective of our clients and try to provide them with the best trading conditions, a wide range of instruments, and consistently high quality of services.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team