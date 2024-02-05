Boost your earnings with Infinity program for Partners

Dear Partners,

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Infinity Program for partners!

If your clients prefer mid- or long-term strategies, keeping their positions open for some time, you still receive a 20% reward from swap daily.

for every trade your clients close. Offer better spreads, and receive Infinitely better payouts!

The percentage increase is calculated based on the previous conditions of the RoboForex Partner program

Extra income through swaps Earn an additional 20% through your clients' swaps on top of your commission.

Diverse investment options Let your clients choose from top-performing assets, including Gold, EURUSD, DE40, USTech, and more.

Use the new partner's calculator Use the Use the new partner's detailed calculator to check your potential earnings.

Infinity is now available to newly registered RoboForex partners as the main program. The existing partners previously enrolled in the "VIP" program will be switched to the Infinity Program automatically. To change the type of your Partner program (if it is not a "VIP" program), please contact the Partnership department.