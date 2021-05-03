Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 03.05.2021 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is forming another correction within the uptrend. After breaking the channel’s downside border, the pair is testing the support area where it formed several reversal patterns, including Engulfing. At the moment, EURUSD may reverse and grow towards the next resistance area. In this case, the upside target may be at 1.2110. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may continue falling to reach 1.1975 before resuming its ascending tendency.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY has formed several reversal patterns, such as Doji and Engulfing, while testing the support level. At the moment, the asset may reverse and start a new growth towards the upside target at 110.10. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may correct towards 109.10 and then resume growing.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset continues trading close to the resistance level. After forming several reversal patterns there, such as Harami and Hanging Man, EURGBP may reverse and fall to reach the support area. In this case, the downside target may be at 0.8650. Later, the market may break the support level and continue falling. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may grow to reach 0.8730 without reversing and correcting.



