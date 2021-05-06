Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 06.05.2021 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is forming another correction within the uptrend. After breaking the channel’s downside border, the pair is testing the support area where it formed several reversal patterns, including Long-Legged Doji. At the moment, EURUSD may reverse and grow towards the next resistance area. In this case, the upside target may be at 1.2055. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may continue falling to reach 1.1940 before resuming its ascending tendency.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY has formed several reversal patterns, such as Inverted Hammer, during the pullback. At the moment, the asset is reversing and may start a new growth towards the upside target at 110.10. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may correct towards 108.90 and then resume growing.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset continues trading close to the horizontal support level. After forming several reversal patterns there, such as Long-Legged Doji, EURGBP may reverse and grow to reach the resistance area. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.8685. Later, the market may rebound from the level and resume falling. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may fall to reach 0.8570 without reversing and correcting.



