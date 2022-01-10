Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 10.01.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern close to the resistance level. At the moment, EURUSD is reversing and may form a new correctional impulse. In this case, the downside correctional target may be at 1.1300. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may grow to reach 1.1375 and continue its ascending tendency without testing the support area.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern during the pullback. At the moment, USDJPY is reversing and may start a new rising wave towards the resistance level. In this case, the upside target may be at 116.45. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may correct to reach 115.40 before resuming its uptrend.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming a Harami reversal pattern near the resistance level, EURGBP is reversing and may start another decline towards the support area. In this case, the downside target may be at 0.8305. Later, the market may test the area, break it, and continue the descending tendency. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may correct to reach 0.8385 before resuming its downtrend.



