Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 12.10.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the resistance level on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be the support at 1.0570. However, the price might correct to 1.0680 and extend the downtrend after a test of the resistance level.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could still be 150.00. However, the price might correct to 148.70 and continue the uptrend after a pullback to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8660. Upon testing and breaking this level, the price might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.8615 before rising.



