Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.09.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The pullback target might be the resistance level of 1.0780. However, the price could drop to 1.0680 and continue the downtrend without testing the resistance.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 148.30. However, the price could pull back to 146.50 and continue the uptrend upon testing the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.8635. Upon testing and breaking it, the price could continue the uptrend. However, the quotes might correct to 0.8585 before rising.



