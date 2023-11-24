Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 24.11.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the resistance level at 1.1000. However, the price might pull back to 1.0850 and continue the uptrend upon testing the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 148.80. However, the price might rise to 150.15 without testing the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8725. Upon testing and breaking it, the price might have a chance for further growth. However, the quotes could correct to 0.8680 before rising.



