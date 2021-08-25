Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 25.08.2021 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset has formed several reversal patterns, including Engulfing, not far from the resistance level. At the moment, EURUSD may reverse and start a new decline. In this case, the downside target may be at 1.1665. Later, the market may break the support area and continue trading downwards. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may correct to reach 1.1759 first and then resume falling.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY has formed a Hammer pattern not far from the support area. At the moment, USDJPY is reversing and may start a new growth towards 110.15. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may correct to reach 109.40 before resuming its ascending tendency.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming several reversal patterns, for example, Engulfing, near the resistance area, EURGBP is reversing in the form of a new decline towards the support level. In this case, the downside target may be at 0.8525. Later, the market may break the support level and continue its descending tendency. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may correct towards 0.8585 before further decline.



