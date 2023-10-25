Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 25.10.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the resistance level at 1.0690. However, the price could correct to 1.0560 and extend the downtrend after a pullback to the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern at a pullback on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might still be the 150.50 mark. However, the price could correct to 149.50 and continue the uptrend after a test of the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.8740. Upon testing and breaking it, the price might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.8685 before rising.



