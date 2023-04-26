Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 26.04.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth will be 1.1060. However, the price may still correct to 1.0950 and continue the uptrend after testing the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth will be 134.45. However, the price may still pull back to 133.20 and continue the uptrend after the correction to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the signal in a descending wave. The target for the pullback might be the support level of 0.8820. Upon testing it and rebounding from it, the price will have a chance to develop an uptrend. However, the quotes may grow to 0.8875 without any correction.



