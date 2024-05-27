Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 27.05.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 1.0915 resistance level. However, the price could pull back to 1.0825 and continue its upward momentum after testing the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 158.00 mark. However, the price could correct to 156.00 and maintain its upward trajectory after pulling back to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 0.8500 mark. After testing this level and breaking above it, the price might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.8495 before rising.



