Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 30.05.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. At this stage, the signal from the reversal candlestick pattern may be followed by an ascending wave. The target for growth is the resistance level at 1.0840. However, the price might retrace to the 1.0770 level and continue the upward trend after testing support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY formed an Inverted Hammer pattern on H4. At this stage, the signal from the reversal candlestick pattern continues with an ascending wave. The growth target could be 158.50. However, the market may develop a price correction to 156.50 and continue the upward trend after a rebound from support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP formed a Hammer reversal pattern on the H4. At this stage, the signal from the candlestick pattern may result in an ascending wave. The target for correction will be 0.8540. The price can continue the downward trend after testing it and experiencing a bounce. However, a price decline to 0.8485 without a rebound is possible.



