Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 30.10.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the resistance at 1.0635. However, the price could correct to 1.0500 and continue the uptrend after the pullback to the support level.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern at a pullback on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 150.35. However, the quotes could correct to 149.20 and extend the uptrend upon testing the support level.





EURGBP, "Euro vs Great Britain Pound"

EURGBP has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.8745. Upon testing and breaking it, the price could continue the uptrend. However, it might pull back to 0.8700 before rising.



