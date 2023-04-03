Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 03.04.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Near the resistance, gold has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the correction might be 1920.00. Upon testing the support, the price could rebound from it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may rise to 1985.50 without testing the support.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the resistance, NZDUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the pullback might be 0.6180. After a rebound from the support, the quotes might get the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price may grow to 0.6245 and continue the uptrend without testing the support.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the resistance, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the decline might be 1.2210. However, the price may grow to 1.2390 and continue the uptrend without correcting to the support.



