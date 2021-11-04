Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 04.11.2021 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is correcting. After forming several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, not far from the support level, XAUUSD may reverse and form a new rising impulse. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance area at 1795.00. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may correct towards 1760.00 first and then resume trading upwards.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, close to the support area. At the moment, the asset is reversing in the form of a new growth. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.7240. After that, the asset may break the resistance level and continue moving upwards. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may correct to reach 0.7090 before resuming its ascending tendency.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, not far from the support area. At the moment, the pair may reverse and resume growing. In this case, the upside target may be at 1.3730. After testing the resistance level, the market may break it and continue trading upwards. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may correct towards 1.3620 before resuming the ascending tendency.



