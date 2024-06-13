Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 13.06.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer pattern. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2340.00. After testing the resistance level, the price could rebound and develop a downtrend. However, the quotes might decline to 2285.00 without testing the resistance level.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Doji reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6220. After breaking the resistance level, the quotes might continue the uptrend. However, the price could correct to 0.6150 before rising.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for correction could be 1.2745. However, the price could rise to 1.2860 and maintain its upward trajectory without testing the support level.



