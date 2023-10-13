Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 13.10.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Doji reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1900.00. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes might break it and continue developing the ascending wave. However, the quotes could drop to 1860.00 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.5985. Upon breaking the resistance, the quotes might get a chance for extending the uptrend. However, the price could correct to 0.5900 and develop the uptrend after testing the support level.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 1.2250. However, the price could drop to 1.2080 and continue the downtrend without pulling back to the resistance.



