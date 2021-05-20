Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 20.05.2021 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the instrument continues growing. After forming several reversal patterns, such as Harami, close to the resistance level, XAUUSD has reversed but may later resume trading upwards. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance area at 1890.00. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may continue the pullback to reach 1855.50 before resuming its growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is about to complete another correction. By now, NZDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, close to the support level. The pattern materialization target may be the resistance area at 0.7250. Later, the price may test the area, break it, and continue moving upwards. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may return to 0.7140 before resuming its ascending tendency.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is completing the correction within the ascending tendency. By now, GBPUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Harami, not far from the support area. At the moment, the pair may reverse in favor of further growth. In this case, the next upside target after the pullback may be at 1.4250. Later, the instrument may break the resistance level and boost its ascending tendency. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may correct towards 1.4055 before resuming the ascending tendency.



