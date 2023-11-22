Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 22.11.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Harami pattern. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 1985.00. Upon testing the support, the price might rebound from it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes might rise to 2015.00 without any correction.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 0.6000. Upon rebounding from the support, the quotes could get a chance for extending the uptrend. However, the price might rise to 0.6080 and develop the uptrend without testing the support level.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 1.2465. However, the price could rise to 1.2590 and extend the uptrend without testing the support.



