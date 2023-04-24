Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 24.04.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Near the support, gold has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument can go by the reversal pattern in an ascending wave. The target for the growth will be 2015.00. After testing the resistance, the price will have a chance to break it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may drop to 1970.00 before growing.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support, the currency pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument can go by the reversal pattern in an ascending wave. The target for the correction could be 0.6160. After a rebound from the resistance, the quotes might get a chance to continue the downtrend. However, the price could drop to 0.6085 and develop a downtrend without any correction.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support, the currency pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal pattern in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be 1.2500. However, the price may correct to 1.2370 and continue the uptrend after the pullback to the support.



