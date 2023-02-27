Sign InOpen an account
Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 27.02.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

27.02.2023

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, Gold has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the correction might be 1825.00. Upon testing the resistance level, the price might bounce off it and continue the downtrend. However, the quotes may fall to 1790.50 without any correction.

GOLD
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the decline might be 0.6100. Upon breaking away the support level, the quotes might continue the downtrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6185 before falling.

NZDUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the pull back can be the resistance level of 1.2000. However, the price may pull back to 1.1865 and continue the downtrend without any correction.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

