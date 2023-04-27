Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 27.04.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

27.04.2023

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Near the support level, gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be the level of 2025.00. Upon testing the resistance, the pair could get a chance to break it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may correct to 1985.00 before growing.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the correction might be 0.6175. After a rebound from the resistance level, the quotes might get a chance to continue the downtrend. However, the price could drop to 0.6000 and continue the downtrend without any correction.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be 1.2550. However, the price could correct to 1.2425 and continue the uptrend after a pullback to the support.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano