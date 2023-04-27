Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 27.04.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Near the support level, gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be the level of 2025.00. Upon testing the resistance, the pair could get a chance to break it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may correct to 1985.00 before growing.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the correction might be 0.6175. After a rebound from the resistance level, the quotes might get a chance to continue the downtrend. However, the price could drop to 0.6000 and continue the downtrend without any correction.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be 1.2550. However, the price could correct to 1.2425 and continue the uptrend after a pullback to the support.



