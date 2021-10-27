Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 27.10.2021 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is still correcting within the uptrends. After forming several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, not far from the support level, XAUUSD may reverse and form a new rising impulse. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance area at 1815.00. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may correct towards 1780.50 first and then resume trading upwards.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hanging Man, close to the resistance level. At the moment, the asset is reversing in the form of a new pullback. In this case, the correctional target may be the support area at 0.7120. After that, the asset may rebound from it and resume moving upwards. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may grow to reach 0.7245 without any corrections towards the support area.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Harami, not far from the support area. At the moment, the pair may reverse and resume growing. In this case, the upside target may be at 1.3890. After testing the resistance level, the market may break it and continue trading upwards. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may correct towards 1.3720 before resuming the ascending tendency.



