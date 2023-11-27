Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 27.11.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2025.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break this level and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes could correct to 2000.00 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 0.6040. Upon testing the support and rebounding from it, the quotes might continue the uptrend. However, the price could rise to 0.6110 and develop the uptrend without pulling back to the support.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.2675. However, the quotes might pull back to 1.2570 and continue the uptrend without testing the support.



