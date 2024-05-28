Sign InOpen an account

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 28.05.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

28.05.2024

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument follows the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2400.00. After testing the resistance level, the price could break above it and continue its upward momentum. However, the quotes could correct to 2335.00 before rising.

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument continues to follow the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6210. After breaking above the resistance level, the quotes might continue the uptrend. However, the price could correct to 0.6130 before rising.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument follows the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.2855. However, the price could correct to 1.2730 and maintain its upward trajectory after testing the support.

