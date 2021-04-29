Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 29.04.2021 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the instrument is forming another correction. After forming several reversal patterns, such as Engulfing, close to the support level, XAUUSD is reversing. In this case, the correctional target may be the support area at 1765.00. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may grow to reach 1815.00 without testing the support level.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the ascending tendency continues. By now, NZDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Shooting Star, close to the resistance level. The pattern materialization target may be at 0.7225. Later, the price may test the support area, rebound from it, and resume moving upwards. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may grow towards 0.7315 without reversing and correcting.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is still trading within the ascending tendency. By now, GBPUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Inverted Hammer, not far from the support area. At the moment, the pair is reversing in favor of further growth. In this case, the upside target may be at 1.4045. After that, the instrument may break the resistance area and boost the ascending tendency. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may continue falling towards 1.3915 before resuming the ascending tendency.



