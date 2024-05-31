Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 31.05.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed an Inverted Hammer pattern. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 2400.00 resistance level. After testing this level, the price might continue its upward trend. However, the quotes could pull back to 2323.50 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on the H4 chart. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6200. After breaking above this resistance level, the price might continue its upward trend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.6095 before rising.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on the H4 chart. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.2850. However, the price could pull back to 1.2680 and maintain its upward momentum after testing the support level.



