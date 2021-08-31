Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 31.08.2021 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the uptrend continues. After forming several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, not far from the support level while correcting, XAUUSD may reverse and start a new growth to reach the resistance area at 1850.00. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may continue falling towards 1790.00 before resuming its ascending tendency.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after testing the support level during the pullback, NZDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hammer. At the moment, the asset is reversing in the form of a new rising impulse. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance area at 0.7090. After testing this level, the asset may break it and continue moving upwards. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may correct to reach 0.6990 first and then resume growing.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is still forming another correctional wave. By now, GBPUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hammer and Engulfing, not far from the support level. At the moment, the pair is reversing. In this case, the correctional target may be at 1.3850. After testing this level, the market may rebound from it and resume falling. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may fall towards the next support area at 1.3737 without testing the resistance area.



