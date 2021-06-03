Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 03.06.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset continues testing the support level where it has formed several reversal patterns, including Doji. At the moment, USDCAD may reverse and start a new growth towards 1.2155. After testing this level, the price may rebound and resume its descending tendency. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may fall to reach the next support area at 1.2000 without reversing and correcting.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Harami, not far from the support level. At the moment, the asset is reversing in favor of the ascending tendency. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance area at 0.7790. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may fall towards the support level at 0.7705, rebound from it, and then resume trading upwards.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is rebounding from the support area, where it has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. At the moment, USDCHF may reverse and start new growth. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance level at 0.9055. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may fall to reach 0.8945 before resuming its growth.



