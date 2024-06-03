Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 03.06.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Sandwich reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument follows the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 1.3665. Next, the price might rebound from the resistance level and continue its downward momentum. However, the quotes could decline to 1.3590 without testing the resistance level.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument follows the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6700. After testing the resistance level, the quotes could break above it and maintain their upward trajectory. However, the price might pull back to 0.6620 before rising.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might follow the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.9040. After testing the resistance level, the price might rebound and continue to develop a downtrend. However, the price could decline to 0.8985 without a pullback.



