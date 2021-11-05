Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 05.11.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming several reversal patterns, including Harami, close to the resistance level, USDCAD may reverse in the form of a new pullback. In this case, the correctional target may be the support area at 1.2370. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may continue growing to reach 1.2520 without testing the support area.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has formed a Hammer pattern while testing the support level. At the moment, the asset is reversing in the form of another pullback. In this case, the correctional target may be the resistance area at 0.7470. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may continue falling to reach 0.7320 without correcting towards the resistance area.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after re-testing the support area, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, for example, Harami. At the moment, USDCHF is reversing in the form of a new correctional wave towards the resistance level. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.9175. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may continue falling to reach 0.9075 without correcting towards the resistance level.



