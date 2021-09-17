Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 17.09.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset continues trading sideways. After forming several reversal patterns, including Harami, close to the resistance level, USDCAD is reversing in the form of a new descending impulse. In this case, the downside target may be the support area at 1.2570. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may grow to reach 1.2765 without reversing and correcting.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, while testing the support level. At the moment, the asset may reverse to complete the correction and resume trading upwards. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.7380. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may fall towards 0.7250 first and then resume growing.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after testing the resistance area, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, for example, Doji. At the moment, USDCHF is reversing and may later start a new pullback towards the support level. In this case, the correctional target may be at 0.9235. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may grow to reach 0.9320 and continue its ascending tendency without correcting towards the support level.



