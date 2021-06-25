Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 25.06.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset continues trading close to the support level, where it has formed several reversal patterns, including Hammer. At the moment, USDCAD may reverse and start a new growth towards 1.2430. After testing this level, the price may break it and continue its ascending tendency. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may correct to reach 1.2250 before further growth.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Harami, not far from the resistance level. At the moment, the asset may reverse in the form of another descending impulse. In this case, the upside target may be the support area at 0.7500. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may grow towards the resistance level at 0.7650, rebound from it, and then resume trading downwards.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is still moving not far from the support area, where it has formed several reversal patterns, for example, Harami. At the moment, USDCHF may reverse and start new growth. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance level at 0.9260. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may return to 0.9140 before resuming its growth.



