Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 28.02.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of growth might be 1.3655; later the price might break through it and continue the growth. However, the price can pull back to 1.3540 before it starts growing.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of growth might be 0.6785. Upon testing the resistance level, the price may bounce off it and continue falling. However, the quotes may drop to 0.6670 and continue the downtrend without any corection.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the support level the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of growth might be 0.9445. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair may break through it and develop the uptrend further. However, the price may pull back to 0.9325 before growing.



