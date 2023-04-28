Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 28.04.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument can go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the decline will be 1.3530. Next, the price could break the level and continue the downtrend. However, the price may pull back to 1.3660 before falling.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth could be 0.6650. After testing the resistance, the quotes could break it and go on with the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6580 before growing.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, near the resistance, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the decline could be 0.8875. Upon testing the support, the pair will get a chance for a breakout and further development of the downtrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.8995 before falling.



