Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 29.05.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument follows the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 1.3700. Next, the price might rebound from the resistance level and continue its downward momentum. However, the quotes could decline to 1.3600 without testing the resistance level.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Doji reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument follows the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6720. After testing the resistance level, the quotes could break above it and maintain their upward trajectory. However, the price might pull back to 0.6620 before rising.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Doji reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument follows the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 0.9075. After testing the support level, the price might break below it and continue to develop a downtrend. However, the price could correct to 0.9150 before declining.



