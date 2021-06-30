Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 30.06.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset continues trading close to the resistance level, where it has formed several reversal patterns, including Shooting Star. At the moment, USDCAD may reverse and start a new pullback towards 1.2310. After testing this level, the price may rebound from it and resume its ascending tendency. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may grow to reach 1.2460 without reversing and correcting.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, not far from the support level. At the moment, the asset may reverse in the form of another pullback. In this case, the correctional target may be the resistance area at 0.7580. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may fall towards the support level at 0.7445 (without reversing and correcting), break it, and then continue trading downwards.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is rebounding from the support area, where it has formed several reversal patterns, for example, Hammer. At the moment, USDCHF may reverse and start a new growth. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance level at 0.9270. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may return to 0.9160 before resuming its growth.



