Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 13.10.2023 (USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has secured above the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 149.35 is expected, followed by a rise to 151.25. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 148.55, which will mean a further decline to 147.65.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the upper boundary of the Cloud. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3640 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3855. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3575, which will mean a further decline to 1.3485.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.9105 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8925. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.9165, which will mean further growth to 0.9255. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing under 0.9035.



