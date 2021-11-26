Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 26.11.2021 (AUDUSD, USDCAD)

26.11.2021

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking 76.0% fibo, AUDUSD is approaching the low at 0.7106, a breakout of which will result in a further downtrend to test or to break the long-term 38.2% fibo at 0.7052. The resistance is the local high at 0.7556.

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart of AUDUSD shows convergence on MACD, which may indicate a possible pullback towards 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 0.7213, 0.7278, and 0.7331 respectively. A breakout of the local low at 0.7106 will lead to a further downtrend.

AUDUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking 61.8% fibo, the mid-term rising wave in USDCAD continues moving towards 76.0% fibo at 1.2790. However, the key upside target is the high at 1.2949. Moreover, a breakout of the high will lead to a further uptrend to reach the long-term 38.2% fibo at 1.3022. The support is the low at 1.2288.

USDCAD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows divergence on MACD. At the same time, the price is пакowing to reach 76.0% fibo at 1.2790. The support is 50.0% fibo at 1.2618.

USDCAD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

RoboMarkets Ltd is theBMW M Motorsport