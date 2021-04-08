Forgot password?
Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Fibonacci Retracement Analysis 08.04.2021 (BRENT, Dow Jones)

08.04.2021

Brent

On H4, the situation has hardly changed. The quotations are forming a consolidation channel. After a test of a long-term Fibo level of 76.0% and a divergence, the wave of decline is just nearing the first target level of 23.6% (58.00). The next goals might be 38.2% (49.94) and 50.0% (43.46). A breakaway of the high of 71.07 might signal the end of the correction and further growth to the fractal high of 87.09.

BRENT_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H1, the picture of the consolidation is more detailed. All this move should be regarded upon as a correction after a wave of decline. After the growth to 38.2% Fibo and a divergence, the quotations dropped. A breakaway of the low of 60.46 will let the market continue the downtrend. In the case of a bounce off the low, correctional growth will continue to 50.0% (65.76), 61.8% (67.02), and 76.0% (68.53).

BRENT_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Dow Jones

On H4, the uptrend continues to the post-correctional extension area of 138.2-161.8% (33950.0-36620.0) Fibo. However, even in such stable growth, there is a divergence forming, suggesting an upcoming pullback. The main goals of the correctional decline should be 23.6% (32089.0), 38.2% (30936.0), and 50.0% (30009.0).

DOWJONES_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H1, you can see local and short-term goals of growth after the current high is overcome. They are in the local post-correctional extension area of 138.2-161.8% (33695.7-33970.0) Fibo. The support is at 33253.0.

DOWJONES_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

RoboForex 10 Years
RoboMarkets Ltd is theBMW M Motorsport