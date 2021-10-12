Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 12.10.2021 (EURUSD, USDJPY)

12.10.2021

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is slowing the descending tendency down a little bit on its way to the long-term 50.0% fibo at 1.1493. At the same time, there is convergence on MACD, which may hint at a possible pullback or even reversal. If the asset reaches the target but rebounds from it, the pair may resume moving upwards to update the high at 1.2350.

EURUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows the potential correctional targets after local convergence on MACD – 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 1.1619, 1.1674, and 1.1719 respectively. On the other hand, a breakout of the low at 1.1529 will lead to a further downtrend.

EURUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the high at 111.66, USDJPY has entered the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 112.78 and 113.47 respectively. The current technical picture implies a possible pullback soon towards 111.66. The support is still the local low at 108.72.

USDJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows the targets of the above-mentioned pullback – 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 112.45, 111.82, and 111.30 respectively. The key resistance here is the high at 113.49.

USDJPY_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

RoboMarkets Ltd is theBMW M Motorsport