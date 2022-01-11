The Aussie froze. Overview for 11.01.2022

AUDUSD is barely moving although it has enough reasons for that.

The Australian Dollar stopped moving and froze against the USD. The current quote for the instrument is 0.7185.

The Retail Sales in Australia in November added 7.3% m/m against the expected reading of 3.9% m/m. It looks like the removal of social restrictions had a positive influence on consumer activity in the country. Right after big cities “were out of the woods”, the population went shopping.

The Australian Trade Balance showed that the export added 2% in December after losing 3% in November, while the import expanded by 6%. Good numbers.

The Aussie is currently supported by a drop-down in the US 10-year bond yield, which had been quite high for a long time.

In general, the situation is pretty good for the Australian currency but investors are still very careful.