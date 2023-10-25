AUD received an inflation impulse. Overview for 25.10.2023

The Australian dollar continues growing against the US dollar. The current AUDUSD exchange rate is 0.6400.

On Wednesday morning, Aussie skyrocketed to its two-week high after the publication of Australian inflation statistics that exceeded expectations.

For example, the CPI in Q3 dropped to 5.4% from 6.0% previously. Yet the result did not live up to the forecast 5.3%.

Earlier this week, chair of RBA Michele Bullock said that the CB would raise the interest rate without hesitation if inflation statistics showed any signs of rising. As we know, the Australian interest rate is currently 4.1% per annum.

The reaction of Aussie is quite logical, keeping in mind the scale of the events.