The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, DOGE). Overview for 16.10.2023

The BTC exchange rate surged to 27,244 USD on Monday.

There is a belief that the current positive sentiment around BTC is related to the seasonal growth factor. While this viewpoint should be approached with caution, it should not be dismissed entirely. The market's focus is on at least two external factors: the Federal Reserve's stance on inflation and its future interest rate decisions, as well as geopolitical risks in the Middle East. All these factors affect the behaviour of digital assets.

Key support levels remain stable at 26,500 USD and 26,300 USD, while resistance levels are set at the 27,800 USD and 28,500 USD marks.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalisation has risen to 1.06 trillion USD. BTC's dominance is 50.0%, while the share of ETH remains at 17.7%.

Asset tokenisation on XRPL assets to happen next year

Ripple continues to work on tokenising real-world assets and expects to see initial results within a year. The technical capabilities of XRP Ledger are expected to be utilised for this purpose. The platform offers the advantage of low transaction fees and full integration with on-chain exchange mechanisms.

Ferrari now accepts DOGE as payment

The co-founder of the Dogecoin token (DOGE) believes that since the luxury car manufacturer Ferrari has started accepting BTC for purchases, a similar option for DOGE may soon be available. It was recently revealed that Ferrari has partnered with the cryptocurrency company BitPay, enabling buyers to use BTC, ETH, and USDC for payment transactions.