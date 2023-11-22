The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 22.11.2023

The BTC exchange rate fell to 36,392 USD on Wednesday.

The movement towards 38,000 USD is temporarily halted due to a seasonal bearish cycle and an overall decline in stock market activity. As mentioned earlier, it is necessary to maintain stability within this corrective channel to resume buying later.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation has dropped to 1.38 trillion USD. BTC's market share has increased to 51.6%, and the share of ETH has expanded to 17.3%.

Sushi exchange integrates with Aptos

The decentralised exchange Sushi plans to integrate with the Aptos blockchain. This integration is needed for the project to ensure scalability, with security measures also being updated.

Binance to pay a hefty fine to the US

The US authorities have ordered the largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, to pay the most substantial fine in the history of cryptocurrency dealings. Binance was accused of conspiracy, money laundering, and breaching sanctions.

The fine amounts to 4.3 billion USD. The US authorities adopt a tough stance on law violations in this industry.

OKX exchange heads to Hong Kong

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX has applied for permission to operate in Hong Kong. The licence issued by the Hong Kong regulator will enable the trading platform to provide cryptocurrency services to both retail and institutional investors.