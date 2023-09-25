The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 25.09.2023

BTC's price has dropped to 26,181 USD.

Previously, investors observed another exchange attempt to initiate a buying spree. Unfortunately, it concluded much like the previous attempts: BTC made some gains but could not maintain them at the levels reached, ultimately retracing to its initial position.

From a fundamental perspective, there have been no groundbreaking developments for the leading cryptocurrency.

From a technical standpoint, it is worth noting the support level at 25,500 USD, with 25,150 USD lying just beneath it.

The total capitalisation of the cryptocurrency market has fallen to 1.04 trillion USD. BTC's dominance has decreased to 48.9%, while the share of ETH remains at 18.2%.

BTC's dominance is edging closer to the 50% threshold

According to data from IntoTheBlock, BTC's dominance has rapidly approached the 50% mark in a matter of days. This marks the second instance in 2023 where the dominance of the flagship cryptocurrency in the market has experienced such a significant surge.

Key indicators for the Base network have recorded a decline

Statistics compiled by the L2Beat service indicate a notable decline in some of the key metrics for Ethereum's second-layer scaling solution, the Base network. For example, the transactions per second volume has plummeted by 62.3% for Base.