The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 28.04.2023

Investors remained unperturbed by the disappointing publication of the US GDP statistics for Q1 2023. The economy increased by 1.1%, two times less than expected. Today will also be tense: personal income and spending reports for March are scheduled for publication alongside the Core PCE inflation component.

Technically, the market still craves for securing above 29,800 USD. If so, the target for purchases at 30,000 USD will become easy to reach. The next targets lie in the range between 34,000-35,000 USD.

The capitalisation of the crypto market has increased to 1.210 trillion USD. The BTC part skyrocketed to 47.2%, while the ETH share remained at 19.0%.

California introduces a digital wallet for state services

Santa Cruz County (North California) reported the implementation of a blockchain-based digital wallet to be used in the frame of state services. Primarily, the system is used for digitalising paper documents, appointments, and services.

Google Cloud cooperates with Polygon

The Google Cloud platform signed an agreement with Polygon. This alliance can speed up the implementation of the key Polygon protocols into the corporate infrastructure and instruments.

CryptoSpotty was bought for 18 thousand USD

Primary sales of the CryptoSpotty token as a part of VKontakte NFT collection took just an hour to start and amounted to 18 thousand USD. 8 thousand NFTs were issued, featuring Spotty, the dog symbol of the social medium.