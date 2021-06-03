The USD improved. Overview for 03.06.2021

EURUSD managed to reach stability and is currently waiting for the news on US employment.

The major currency pair reached stability on Thursday morning. The current quote for the instrument is 1.2200.

The USD was supported when investors switched their attention to further expectations of the US labor market reports to be published later this week. For example, today there will be a weekly report on the Unemployment Claims, while tomorrow will offer us the Non-Farm Employment Change, the Unemployment Rate, and the Average Hourly Earnings. In addition to that, the USA is going to publish the ADP Non-Farm Employment Changeб which is expected to show 645K in May after being 742K in April.

As for the weekly report on the Unemployment Claims, it is expected to show 400K after being 406K the week before.

Apart from that, the USA will report on the Services PMI, both from Markit and ISM, for May.

FOMC members will continue delivering their speeches, which may also influence EURUSD.

Considering all the macroeconomic data to be published in the nearest future, one may expect the major currency pair to become more volatile later in the evening.